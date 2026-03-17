Marvel Rivals Season 7 Trailer Confirms New White Fox and Black Cat Heroes

The rumors were true: Black Cat and White Fox are officially joining the Marvel Rivals roster in Season 7. NetEase has finally broken its long-standing silence about the upcoming update and confirmed what almost everyone already knew. The new heroes were revealed via a stylish season trailer, which showcased both characters and provided a hint about the next chapter of the in-game narrative.

Black Cat and White Fox Join Marvel Rivals in Season 7

Black Cat and White Fox will make their debuts in Marvel Rivals Season 7, although it’s unclear which hero will join the game first on March 20. The trailer offered a proper look at the characters’ models, and in true Rivals fashion, both heroes are at each other’s throats throughout its duration.

⚠️ New York is on the brink. The hunt is on.



Forces from 2099's Nueva York have begun pouring into modern-day New York, turning the city into ground zero for their expansion. As a temporal plague spreads from the Alchemax Tower and martial law tightens across the city, Mayor… pic.twitter.com/RQEBkudUBV — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 17, 2026

The cinematic starts with a look at present-day New York, where a concerned Mayor Fisk is lamenting about a city-wide crisis. Black Cat swings into action in the next sequence, infiltrating what appears to be Doctor Strange’s Sanctum. She’s just about to nab a glowy object before White Fox walks into the frame, and we learn that Mayor Fisk is, of course, up to no good.

The two get into a scruffle, and while the trailer doesn’t provide any details about the characters’ roles, we do find out that Black Cat has some sort of throwable object in her arsenal. Both characters also looked quite agile in the cinematic, so at least one of them should be a Duelist. White Fox then transforms into a vicious fox (?), and the trailer comes to a picture-perfect conclusion. If you’re disappointed by the lack of information it carries, fear not, for a Dev Vision starring Guangguang will hit your feeds soon enough.

For the time being, let us know if you’re excited to see Black Cat and White Fox join the Marvel Rivals roster in the comments below.