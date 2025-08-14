Marvel Rivals August 14 Patch Notes: New Skins, Map and Hero Fixes

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 began with a bang last week, and players are already slicing through their enemies using Blade as the new Duelist in the roster. The hero balance has shifted significantly, and the meta is leaning towards Vanguard heavy players as Duelists are gaining more power.

Players are also completing their Queen’s Codex mini pass to claim three skins, one of which is a free Symbiote Thing skin that has finally arrived. While new team-ups, maps, and synergies are being practiced by players, a brand new patch has arrived, bringing some fixes to issues that have been surfacing since the release of Season 3.5. Here are the patch notes.

The upcoming Marvel Rivals patch drops on August 14th, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

New Hero Skins

Cloak & Dagger – Polarity Bond Bundle Winter Soldier – Polarity Soldier Bundle Cloak & Dagger Emoji Bundle Cloak & Dagger Dynamic Mood Bundle

Available from: August 15th, 2025, at 2 AM UTC.

All Platform Fixes

Fixed an issue in controller mode where Hulk’s ability bar buttons could swap positions after respawning and transforming.

Fixed a camera bug where, if your hero and camera were on opposite sides of a portal at defeat, you’d respawn with an incorrect camera angle.

Fixed a bug where, if Player A entered Career while in a Team and Player B created a Custom Game, pulling Player A into the Custom Game would prevent access to the Career screen.

Fixed an issue where changing keybinds for Hero A, then while clicking undo and switching to Hero B’s page, would undo Hero B’s keybinds instead.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes

Hulk’s Gamma Jump Jitters: We’ve squashed a bug where Hulk’s Incredible Leap could accidentally knock down targets applied with Magneto’s Metal Bulwark or Hulk’s Gamma Shield. No more surprise Hulk-smashes, those shields are staying strong.

We’ve squashed a bug where Hulk’s Incredible Leap could accidentally knock down targets applied with Magneto’s Metal Bulwark or Hulk’s Gamma Shield. No more surprise Hulk-smashes, those shields are staying strong. Hela’s Underworld Oddities: Fixed a visual glitch during Hela’s Hel Tendrils Team-Up Ability, where the effects could get a little too chaotic for the goddess of death. Now, Hela’s dark magic is back to its hauntingly beautiful self!

Fixed a visual glitch during Hela’s Hel Tendrils Team-Up Ability, where the effects could get a little too chaotic for the goddess of death. Now, Hela’s dark magic is back to its hauntingly beautiful self! Hela’s Regal Cape Conundrum: Resolved an issue where Hela’s Queen in Black Ultimate Ability had the wrong cape color. The queen’s wardrobe is now fit for Asgardian royalty!

Console Fixes