Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has finally brought the infamous Culling Game to life. With the first two episodes, the anime series lays the foundation for the rest of the arc on January 8, 2026. It also introduced us to the arrogant Naoya Zenin, who aspires to be his father’s successor after his death. On the other side, Yuta arrives and convinces everyone that he will certainly kill Yuji, but he has something else in mind. So, with all that happening in the series, how can fans not be curious about when the next episode will be released? Here, we break down the release date and time for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Episode 3.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3 Release?

Image Credit: Mappa Studios (via X/@Jujutsu_Kaisen_)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3 will be released on January 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT on Crunchyroll. If you live in the other time zones, here’s the release time schedule that will help you out:

Release time in the US: 9:00 AM PT (or 12:00 PM ET) on January 15, 2026

9:00 AM PT (or 12:00 PM ET) on January 15, 2026 Release time in the UK: 5:00 PM BST on January 15, 2026

5:00 PM BST on January 15, 2026 Release time in Australia: 3:00 AM AEST on January 16, 2026

3:00 AM AEST on January 16, 2026 Release time in the Philippines: 1:00 AM PHT on January 16, 2026

1:00 AM PHT on January 16, 2026 Release time in India: 10:30 PM IST on January 15, 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3 Countdown Timer

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3 Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3 is live now. Enjoy!

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 3?

In the first two episodes of JJK, we saw how Yuta arrives to kill Yuji. Why? Well, that’s because the higher-ups want Yuji out of the picture. Yuta stabs Yuji and informs Naoya Zenin that the boy is dead; however, that wasn’t the case.

Yuta actually saved Yuji by using the Reverse Cursed Technique, and also tells the boy why exactly he saved him. Regardless, it was a great encounter between these two characters, and we will see more of them in the next episode.

Apart from that, we will possibly see the rules of the Culling Game more clearly in the third episode. Moreover, Yuji and Megumi will figure out their next steps, such as who they can gather to win this fight. And let’s not forget that Megumi wants to save his sister, and they also have to free Gojo. So, while surviving the Culling Game, these two will set their priorities and move ahead.