Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 18 Delayed – Here’s the New Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo fans have been desperately waiting for the release of Chapter 18 after the explosive events of the previous installment. However, it seems the manga will make everyone wait a bit longer as the next action-packed chapter has been delayed. The good news is that we have a confirmed release date for JJK Modulo Chapter 18, and here, we have revealed it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 18 will be released on January 18, 2026, at 11:00 am ET. While some of you might think this is a sudden delay, it is basically a scheduled one-week break the magazine takes during the Christmas and New Year period.

What Happened in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 17?

Image Credits: Gege Akutami (Via Viz Media)

In the last few chapters, we saw the intense battle between Mahoraga and Dabura. And yes, it is surely one of the best ongoing battles in Modulo. However, it’s about time that the fight between Tsurugi and Maru takes the spotlight. In Chapter 17, we see Maru getting the upper hand in the fight against Tsurugi. And don’t think of it as a friendly battle, as both Maru and Tsurugi haven’t been holding back. In Chapter 17, Maru nearly defeats Tsurugi with his immense power.

Almost on the brink of defeat, Tsurugi thinks about how his father disappeared after the birth of Yuka. Additionally, this brief flashback shows another appearance of Yuji, who says something like “That doesn’t concern me” to Tsurugi’s father.

However, Yuji’s dialogue wasn’t the major talking point of JJK Modulo Chapter 17; it was something that happened right after that. Apparently, while buried under the pile of rocks, Tsurugi saw a shadow emerging in front of him. And yes, it was none other than Rika, the Queen of Curses. Rika arrived there because Tsurugi was wearing Yuta’s ring, and it seemed like Rika didn’t like being summoned. However, she answered Tsurugi’s call, so the boy didn’t die.

Rika offered to help Tsurugi through a Binding Vow, and once Tsurugi said, “I accept,” we saw one of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters taking form. Tsurugi’s immense physical strength merged with Rika’s deadly Cursed energy. And in this new form, Tsurugi sent Maru flying with a single punch.

Up until now, Tsurugi gave his all against Maru, but his Heavenly Restriction is no match for the opponent. But after Rika’s appearance, the tables get turned, giving Tsurugi an actual chance of winning the battle.