JJK Modulo Chapter 17 Gets Delayed, Here’s the New Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 16 ended on a cliffhanger, and while fans are awaiting the new chapter with bated breath, we have some unexpected news. The holiday season is here, so how can we expect Shonen Jump Magazine not to take a break? Readers will have to wait a bit longer: JJK Modulo Chapter 17, scheduled for release this weekend, has been pushed back to a new date.

Originally expected to arrive on the last weekend of 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 17 will be officially released on January 4, 2026, on Viz Media and Manga Plus. This will be the first time that fans won’t be able to see what happens next in the story on the usual day. The sixteenth chapter ended on a tense cliffhanger that heightened fans’ expectations and curiosity for the next chapter.

Fans take the small breaks with ease for any anime, especially around the holiday season. This time, it’s different as the spin-off series has taken a break after delivering one of the most intense cliffhangers yet. Mahoraga Vs. Dabura and Tsurugi Vs. Maru was the highlight of the sixteenth chapter, and fans wouldn’t mind if they could get to see the result of each fight.

The JJK Modulo Chapter 17 delay is affecting readers even more, especially those who are fully invested in the spin-off. Many fans who believed Modulo didn’t match the level of Jujutsu Kaisen have finally begun to see its true potential, with Chapter 16 showing it picking up pace and a noticeable increase in stakes.

Now, even though the next chapter will arrive a bit late, fans can use the time to craft their own theories on whether Dabura could end the ritual and save Yuka, or how Maru and Tsurugi’s fight will unfold.