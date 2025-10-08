Jimmy Fallon Set to Turn Wordle Into a TV Show

Wordle is getting a TV show makeover with NBC piloting the plot. Yes, you read it right: your favorite web-based puzzle game is all set to become a game show hosted by Savannah Guthrie, who is herself an obsessive Wordle player. Deadline reported that after acquiring the game from its original creator, The New York Times began exploring ways to turn Wordle into a Game Show. So, they partnered with the popular television host and comedian Jimmy Fallon and chose UTAS to collaborate on the idea.

Image Credits: X/Deadline

Filming of the intriguing project has begun in the UK under the supervision of Jimmy Fallon. His Electric Hot Dog banner is producing the game show alongside The New York Times and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Well, it is the first time that a NYT game is getting a television makeover.

No release date has been announced at this time, but as filming has already begun, we can expect the final product to arrive sometime in mid-to-late 2026.

Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle is a single-player game that provides the player with six trials to guess a five-letter word; however. They also receive help from colored tiles, which give feedback and guide them toward the correct answer. The game garnered a huge player base, especially after the introduction of the emoji-based results format in late 2021. The best part about Wordle is that it only allows you to play once a day, preventing you from spending hours of your day playing it.

For the unacquainted, there’s a game show called Lingo, which was originally released in 1987 for Syndication. If you’re wondering how the Wordle game show will turn out, you can stream Lingo on platforms like Paramount+ and ITVX for a clearer picture.