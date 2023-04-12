Here’s an iPhone 14 Offer You Should Go For!

The new iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are again available at a discounted price and if you are planning to upgrade to a new iPhone, this could be a deal you can go for as you can get a flat Rs 11,000 off. Check out the offer below.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Offer: Details

The iPhone 14 can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 72,900 via Apple reseller Imagine’s website. This price is for the 128GB model and has been brought down from Rs 79,900. To make this a sweet deal, you can get an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 on the use of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This will bring the price down to Rs 69,900, which is pretty lucrative.

The iPhone 14 Plus has also got a discount of Rs 11,000 for a discounted price of Rs 78,900 if the cashback is also availed. The same deal is applicable on the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. With both offers applied, the effective price of the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus will be Rs 78,900 and Rs 88,900, respectively. Sadly, there’s no offer on the 512GB model.

You can also get a chance to avail yourself of the no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months. And if you have a smartphone to exchange, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus to have yourself a deal you can’t miss.

Buy iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus via Imagine

As a recap, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display, respectively. While both of them have last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, they still provide a smooth user experience, as also seen during my iPhone 14 Plus review. There are dual 12MP rear cameras and a 12MP selfie shooter with a number of camera improvements, 5G support, up to a day’s battery life, and much more.

So, will you buy the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus at this discounted price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.