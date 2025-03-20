inZOI Reveals Early Access Release Date, Future Update Plans and More

inZoi is a new life simulation game from Krafton Inc., the publisher of the renowned PUBG game. The game is set to release in early access mode. The game director, Hyungjun Kjun Kim, has promised that the game will improve significantly over the year based on community feedback. With less than a week left until the early access release, there’s a lot to be unpacked.

The game details were revealed at the inZOI online showcase held recently. According to the information, inZOI will launch in early access on March 28, 2025, at 12 AM UTC. According to PC Gamer, the price point is reasonable at $40$. Moreover, Kjun says it might be necessary to keep the game in this testing phase for around a year.

You must be wondering why the game will be kept in early access for such a long duration. To answer your question, Kjun states that life simulation games can be really complex and sometimes difficult to please a community that has been enjoying this genre for a long time.

So, during this testing period, the developers will consider all feedback and implement the changes into the game as required. This will help fine-tune, enhance game details, and optimize performance over the period. This way, you will feel inZoi become more life-like than in any other life simulation game.

Kjun claims that four updates will be released every three months over the year. However, there is no fixed roadmap for now, and the final release of the stable version is subject to change.

In the inZOI early version, you’ll be able to access the basic gameplay mechanics like character customization, explore two cities, engage in daily activities, and take on different jobs as well. Furthermore, you can build relationships with NPCs and other players in the game. Once the stable version is released, you can expect more cities, expanded customization options, and additional gameplay content.

If you are curious about how the developers will communicate with the player base, don’t worry. There is an official active inZoi Discord server that you can join and post your grievances in the feedback channel.

For those who can’t stay patient and want to try out a few features, the free demo inZOI Creative Studio is available. You can access this by watching live streams categorized as inZoi on various platforms, including Twitch, Chzzk, Steam, and Soop. Watch on the first two platforms for 15 minutes and on the next two for 30 minutes to claim your unique key.

With so much variety out there, inZOI is supposed to be the Sims killer. Are you excited about the early release, as we are? Let us know in the comments below!