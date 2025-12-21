Haikyu vs. The Little Giant Movie and the Special Anime Scheduled for 2027 Release

Similar to how Demon Slayer’s final saga is being adapted into movies, the Haikyu anime’s final tournament arcs are also being transformed into anime movies. The first movie, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle (review) was released in 2024 and took the world by storm. Since then, we have been patiently waiting for the release of the future final installments in the Haikyu franchise. Well, we finally got exciting news about the Haikyu vs the Little Giant movie and The Place Where Monsters Go special anime today at the Haikyu Reception event.

Both the Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant movie and Haikyu!!: The Place Where Monsters Go special anime is scheduled for release in 2027. The second Haikyu movie will adapt the quarter-final match between Karasuno High and Kamomedai High. On the other hand, the special anime episode will feature the quarter-final match between Fukurōdani Academy and Mujinazaka High.

Image Credit: Production I.G. (via X/@animehaikyu_com)

A short PV was also released today, cranking up the excitement for the second Haikyuu movie and the upcoming special OVA. Although the fans might be disappointed that the 2027 release is further away than what we anticipated, let Production I.G. take the necessary time to adapt the final arcs.

That said, let’s patiently wait until we can catch the vs. Little Giant movie on big screens in a year. In the meantime, do you believe Production I.G. can adapt the remaining chapters of the Tokyo National arc in the second Haikyu movie, or will they go for another final movie? Let us know in the comments below.