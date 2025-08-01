Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After months of begging and bugging, Jandel and the team are finally giving the community what we’ve been asking for. No, it’s not seed gifting (yet), but it’s pretty close. Grow a Garden is finally getting ‘trading’ in the next update. And that’s not the only thing on the menu; cooking is also making its debut as a brand-new feature and event. Below, you’ll find the Grow a Garden trading and cooking update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown to when it all goes down.

The Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking Update is set to go live on August 2, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. As the cooking chaos kicks off and trade carts start rolling, expect the Roblox servers to feel the heat. While updates usually drop right on time, there’s always a chance things simmer over with server overload or a surprise bug. If you’re planning to hop in the moment it goes live, you might run into a few small hiccups, so it’s smart to load up the game a little early.

Trying to figure out the right time to log in? We know time zones can be a pain to convert. Below is the full release schedule for the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking Update across all major regions.

US (East) : August 2 at 10:00 AM ET

: August 2 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : August 2 at 11:00 AM BRT

: August 2 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : August 2 at 4:00 PM CET

: August 2 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : August 2 at 5:00 PM MSK

: August 2 at 5:00 PM MSK India : August 2 at 7:30 PM IST

: August 2 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : August 2 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: August 2 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : August 2 at 9:30 PM CST

: August 2 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : August 2 at 10:30 PM JST

: August 2 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : August 2 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: August 2 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: August 3 at 1:30 AM NZDT

Don’t want all these calculations? Although the game already provides a timer in-game, below the Shop button, it can feel too much to launch the game every time. So, join us as we count down the release time together. Here is a countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking Update release date:

Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Trading and Cooking Update is live now!

Trading Hub for effortless trading

Cooking event and rewards

New seeds and pets

More gears and mutations

The key highlight of the update is the trading hub. Players can buy trading tickets from the gear shop and use them to trade items with other players. While the trading hub lets players trade Sheckels, fruits, and pets, it will still bar seeds from it.

Moreover, a new cooking event starts with the update, introducing food items as a new addition. Players can mix up ingredients and cook items for the pig NPC. Giving the NPC their favorite rewards will get players some free rewards. These rewards include new seeds from the seed pack, new pets from the gourmet egg, or even the new prismatic fern seed from the reward pool.

Furthermore, expect some new gear, including a better sprinkler in the update. And as always, join the Grow a Garden Trading and Cooking update early to participate in the admin events and get some new mutations.