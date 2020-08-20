Google is working on a centralized platform inside Google Chrome to let you access all your streaming services. Dubbed Chrome Kaleidoscope, the feature is showing its early signs of existence in the latest Google Chrome Canary.

As spotted by Chrome Story, the feature will list popular streaming services on a dedicated page. For now, it exists via chrome://kaleidoscope. The initial list of supported streaming services may include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. “You can see all your favorite shows in one place, no matter where they’re hosted,” reads the description on the landing page.

Since Google is adding this feature right into Chrome, it might support cross-platform sync. The second page hints at a ‘Continue watching across all your devices’ feature, which definitely looks like it will allow you to continue watching a show or movie on a different device as long as you’re signed in with your Google account.

Google is internally testing Kaleidoscope for now. “Chrome Kaleidoscope is not currently available for your account. If you are a Googler check out go/kaleidoscope-not-available for more information,” reads one of the pages. However, in some cases the page shows up a couple of screens of information before reverting to the error message.

Unfortunately, we don’t know any other information about Kaleidoscope just yet. We will have to wait until the software giant enables the feature at least on Chrome Canary to know the specifics.

It will be interesting to see what Google has planned to make Kaleidoscope stand out of other content aggregation services like JustWatch. So, what are your expectations from Chrome Kaleidoscope? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.