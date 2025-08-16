Gintama the Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames Officially Confirmed to Release in 2026

Along with the announcement, the creators also gave us an official poster and the first-ever teaser of the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to get a theatrical release in 2026.

Gintama is all set to return, and now, our favourite sensei is returning with a brand new movie, Gintama the Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames. The creators announced the movie adaptation of the popular story recently, and the entire anime fandom is extremely thrilled about the announcement.

Gintama Yoshiwara in Flames Movie Confirmed

Recently, the Gintama Multiverse Festival was held in Tokyo, and as expected, the creators surprised the fandom with a rather big announcement. Yoshiwara in Flames movie will feature the events from the underground red-light district that is ruled by the fearsome Hosen, popularized by the “Night King” name.

Alongside the official announcement, the creators also gave the fandom the first-ever poster of the upcoming movie. Gintama can be seen flaunting the yellowish persona in the poster. That’s not it; interestingly, the creators also released the first teaser of the upcoming movie. In the teaser, we can see Gintoki, Shinpaki, and Kagura stepping into the Yoshiwaya district. Gintoki utters the words “You can’t put out my flame. You’ll never extinguish ours.”

In the teaser, we can see some old and legendary characters making an appearance. However, along with that, we also see some fresh faces in the teaser, who will play a crucial role in the Yoshiwara District. These new characters include Katsura, Kondō, Hijikata, Okita, and Yamazaki.

Of course, it’s exciting that Ginatam is returning through the Yoshiwara in Flames movie. However, we will have to wait until 2026 to experience this legendary story. But it’s still too soon for the creators to give us an exact release date for the film. Also, it’s important to note that this is going to be a theatrical release. So, we can expect the film to arrive in Japan before getting an international release. Regardless, we can expect the creators to reveal more information about the film in the next few months, including a concrete release date and possibly more trailers and key visuals.