Fortnitemares Hotfix Buffs Two Incredibly Scary Fortnite Items and Players Love It

Fortnite’s latest update, Fortnitemares 2025, has gone insanely popular as the Epic Battle Royale achieved its highest concurrent numbers since April of this year. With loads of collabs and new content, players are diving right into the Halloween festivities and completing quests to unlock free rewards.

Players also welcomed their favorite collabs right from Scooby Doo to Ghostface, who not only joined Fortnite as a cosmetic skin but also has a terrifying Last Call mythic item that is going viral among players. As much as the item is loved, its durability factor was a major drawback that players criticized. However, Epic has released a hotfix that fixes this issue and makes another deadly weapon even more deadly.

Fortnite Hotfix Increases Durability of Ghostface Mythic and Chainsaw in Fortnitemares

According to the latest hotfix, Fortnite has increased the durability of the Last Call mythic, which players can use to turn into Ghost Face by 50% in Battle Royale and Zero Build lobbies. At the same time, the Chainsaw item has also seen a substantial increase in its durability by 50% as players will be able to ride it longer across the island.

Image Credit: Epic Games/Beebom

To give you an overview of the stats, the durability of Last Call is now buffed to 300 from 200, and for Chainsaw, it has been increased to 150 from the previous value of 100. Both of these items can be claimed from the island during a Battle Royale or Zero Build casual and competitive playlists.

Although the Chainsaw remains vaulted in Reload for unknown reasons, Last Call is still available on the new Nitemare Island to those who wish to experience it. Upon seeing the latest hotfix, players turned in their thoughts.

One wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, I will no longer need to find a vehicle for the rest of the season”, implying they’d rather use a Chainsaw to travel across the map. Another chimed in, “Last Call sticks around and so does the fear.”

While some players may argue that durability as a feature should be removed altogether, I’d beg to differ, as that would create an imbalance in the weapons meta and would give unfair advantage to players who possess the said items.

Are you happy with the latest Fortnite hotfix? Let us know in the comments below!