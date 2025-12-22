Fortnite Players Find Genius Trick to Get 1,500 V-Bucks for Just Under $1, Here’s How

Fortnite has a vast ecosystem filled with skins and other cosmetics. This aspect serves as the primary appeal for a lot of players out there. This entire ecosystem runs on V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency that has taken on its own identity in pop culture. Ever since the game’s launch, players have been looking for deals that allow them to efficiently get more V-Bucks.

Even in Fortnite Chapter 7, this trend has persisted. This is best highlighted by a player showcasing a V-Bucks trick for Fortnite players to get 1,500 V-Bucks for just $1. The news has made its rounds in the Fortnite circles and is already sending players into a frenzy. Let’s break down how the player pulled off what could be a great deal for a lot of players.

Players Use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a Cheap Fortnite V-Bucks Trick

The trick was shared by a user named ‘Backers | Fortnite Leaks’ on X. They explained how players can take advantage of an ongoing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer. The offer allows players who don’t currently have an active Game Pass membership to purchase the Ultimate tier for just $1. Since Game Pass Ultimate comes with a Fortnite Crew membership, players can receive up to 1500 V-Bucks for purchasing Game Pass.

Players can also cancel their Game Pass membership right after receiving the benefits, effectively giving them 1,500 V-Bucks for just $1. In the replies to the X post, the user further clarified that players trying to avail the offer have to interact with Fortnite through Xbox. This means they either have to launch Fortnite on Xbox, through Xbox Cloud Gaming, or the Xbox app on PC.

Players were understandably excited after learning of this trick. One player exclaimed, “That’s how I got the bob.” Meanwhile, another player chimed in, “Even in France it works, only €1!! Thanks, man, that’s amazing.” while another player stated, “IM DOING IT ON MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS I JUST GOT 1000 ON TWO DIFF ACCS FOR $2.”

Since this is a totally legitimate way to get easy V-Bucks, I think all players out there should try to take advantage of this offer while it stands. Easy V-Bucks are hard to come by, so I personally wouldn’t pass up on an offer like this, especially since this is already a time for surprises with the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 lodge gifts.

Will you be getting more V-Bucks through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership using this method? Let us know how it goes in the comments!