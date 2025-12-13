Fisch Fischmas Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Whether you love or hate Fisch, you cannot deny that the popular events like Fischmas are what make the game amazing. Whether it is the exclusive rewards or simple quests, this Fisch Winter update is ready to warm the hearts during the cold season. If you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Fisch Fischmas Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch Fischmas update is set to go live on December 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST. This will mark the official event for Christmas in Fisch, which will introduce players to new Winter content. However, unlike the major update, the developers have already announced that the update this week will stay for the next two weeks.

Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Fischmas update across all major regions.

US (West) : December 13 at 8:00 AM PST

: December 13 at 8:00 AM PST US (East) : December 13 at 11:00 AM EST

: December 13 at 11:00 AM EST Brazil : December 13 at 1:00 PM BRT

: December 13 at 1:00 PM BRT UK : December 13 at 4:00 PM GMT

: December 13 at 4:00 PM GMT Europe : December 13 at 5:00 PM CET

: December 13 at 5:00 PM CET Russia : December 13 at 7:00 PM MSK

: December 13 at 7:00 PM MSK India : December 13 at 9:30 PM IST

: December 13 at 9:30 PM IST Philippines : December 14 at 12:00 AM Manila Time

: December 14 at 12:00 AM Manila Time China : December 14 at 12:00 AM CST

: December 14 at 12:00 AM CST Japan : December 14 at 1:00 AM JST

: December 14 at 1:00 AM JST Australia : December 14 at 3:00 AM AEDT

: December 14 at 3:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: December 14 at 5:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Fischmas Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

Fischmas Update goes live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Fischmas is live!!!

New Fischmas Quests

Advent Calendar

Santa’s Wish Rod

New Fischmas area

New Rods and Bestiary

More Black Market items

Admin Abuse Events

The Fisch Fischmas update will pack a seasonal refresh built around exploration, collection, and limited-time rewards. The returning Winter Village is no longer just a backdrop like last year. It is a full realm with new puzzles, hidden interactions, and reasons to slow down and explore every frozen corner after warping in with the Magical Snow Globe.

Fishing is the heart of Fischmas once again, with a wide pool of limited Fischmas fish tied to the event. These feed directly into progression through new rods, bestiary entries, and crafting paths that only exist during the event window. Yes, you can craft rods or even wish rods from Santa. Miss them now, and they are gone until next year, which gives every catch extra weight.

Seasonal structure comes from new Fischmas quests and the Advent Calendar. Daily rewards keep momentum steady, while longer quest chains push players deeper into the Winter Village and its mechanics. New limited bobbers and boats add visual flair, while expanded Black Market items hint at rare trades and surprise finds.

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.

So, will you dive straight into the Christmas Winter vibes with the Fischmas event in Fisch, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.