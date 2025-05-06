Final Destination Bloodlines Breaks an Unusual World Record

No matter what generation you belong to, there is a very good chance that you’re scared of driving behind a truck carrying wooden logs or maybe stepping on the filtration unit in a swimming pool. The Final Destination movie franchise is to be blamed for it. Now, the franchise is coming back with a new movie, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and even before its release, the movie has created a new world record. The record is rather unusual; even for this franchise, which is full of bizarre accidents.

What World Record Did Final Destination Bloodline Set?

Image Credit: Warner Bros (via YouTube/Warner Bros. screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Directors of Final Destination: Bloodlines, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, recently revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that they have set the world record for the oldest person shown on fire on screen. A 71-year-old stuntwoman and actress, Yvette Ferguson, came out of retirement for this part and was set on fire for filming a premonition sequence set in 1969, seen in the trailer as well. While talking to EW, the directors commented on this.

“We lit so many different people on fire, including breaking the world record for oldest person on fire with Yvette Ferguson, who did that full body burn in the silver dress, that was the oldest person ever on fire, on camera.” – Zach Lipovsky, Director of Final Destination Bloodlines

After the successful execution of this stunt, Bloodlines’ team has reached out to Guinness World Records to document and recognise this stunt carried out by the 71-year-old stuntwoman, but as of now, they have not received a response from the concerned officials.

So, let’s wait for the release of this Final Destination Bloodlines to witness this on screen as the younger generation develops some brand new traumas.