Final Destination 6 Early Reviews Affirm It’s a Bloody Return With Heart

Final Destination is one of the most gruesome horror franchises that has accumulated a massive fan base with its thrilling and twisted premise. Following the fifth film of the franchise that was released in 2011, Final Destination Bloodlines is all set to hit the theatres on May 16, 2025. While the global audience has to wait a couple of weeks to witness the horrifying events, the early screenings for critics took place on May 9, 2025, and since then, the reviews have started pouring in. If you want to know what the early reviews of Final Destination Bloodlines look like, scroll down the article until the end.

Final Destination Bloodlines Early Reviews Are Here

Image Credit: New Line Cinema (via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Those who have attended the screenings have called it a glorious return. The Final Destination’s first film arrived in 2000, and since then, the franchise has been known for its brutal kills. Now that the sixth film is here, critics have praised the modern elements that don’t let the essence of the horror property fade in Final Destination: Bloodlines.

A film critic named Elliot Lines took it to his X account and wrote, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines breaks the mould of its predecessors, giving a fresh feel to the franchise. But most of all, it still delivers on the gruesome deaths, which balance well with a comedic undertone. Seeing it in a crowded cinema was awesome!

#FinalDestinationBloodlines breaks the mould of its predecessors, giving a fresh feel to the franchise. But most of all still delivers on the gruesome deaths which balance well with a comedic undertone. Seeing it in a crowded cinema was awesome!



Review soon @FilmFocusOnline! pic.twitter.com/HkPQtr5L4U — Elliot Lines (@ElliotHLines) May 8, 2025

Another critic from Rotten Tomatoes says “Final Destination: Bloodlines is so much freaking fun! The best one since the first with gnarly deaths & a likable cast (Erik ❤️). What an ending! Final Destination fans we are so back! Blood, gore, & a perfect goodbye to Tony Todd.”

Final Destination: Bloodlines is so much freaking fun! The best one since the first with gnarly deaths & a likable cast (Erik ❤️). What an ending! Final Destination fans we are so back! Blood, gore, & a perfect goodbye to Tony Todd.#FinalDestinationBloodlines #FinalDestination pic.twitter.com/JXok94uh99 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 9, 2025

John Nguyen, an approved critic and a cinema fanatic, posted on X that reads, “Final Destination: Bloodlines is a bloody good time & brings me back to the deadly & tense moments that the franchise is known for. The family aspect brings a more emotional punch. Now I’m cautious once again as I look around my surroundings. Damn this movie for making me paranoid.”

Apart from the plot, critics discuss Tony Tudd’s appearance as William Bludworth, the actor’s final performance before his passing in 2024. An X user called Night Shroud posted, “The theater erupted in cheers during his scenes.”

Well, it’s too early to look for the ratings on IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, but as the critics have called it the best in the franchise, we can expect it to sit with the highest ratings on the platforms in the coming days.