Fallout Season 2: Who is Victor the Robot?

Fallout is probably one of the biggest video game franchises of our time, and one could get the idea of its popularity from the reception of its live-action series. The ongoing Season 2 has taken fans to New Vegas, introducing expansive lore and a massive set of new characters. One such well-known new character, straight from Fallout: New Vegas, is Victor the Robot. The robot has found its way into Fallout Season 2 Episode 3.

Who is Victor the Robot in Fallout New Vegas?

In Fallout: New Vegas, Victor is a Securitron created by RobCo Industries, which is Mr. House‘s company. These robots served as a scout for the robot areas of the Mojave and New Vegas. Talking about Victor specifically, he was deployed in Mojave Wasteland to act as Mr. House’s remote scout to observe the town of Goodsprings.

Image Credit: Bethesda

What makes Victor special is that he has been installed with a unique personality matrix, which allows him to make decisions semi-independently. The robot also claims that he has been living in Goospirings since 2266 and does not remember anything from before that time due to a technical glitch.

Moreover, according to Trudy, Victor has an owner who lives on the south side of Goodsprings, but nobody knows who it is, and nobody else has lived in that shack since 2274. However, everyone in the locality is suspicious of Victor‘s cheerful cowboy personality and thinks he hides something much deeper.

Talking about the TV series, all Victor does is give the Ghoul some information, and it might just be a one-time appearance, considering how things are going in the show. So, let’s wait and see if Victor appears again or not, and if he does, we will be right here to drop an update ASAP.