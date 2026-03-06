F1: The Movie Sequel Script in the Works; Reveals Louis Hamilton

If you are into motorsports, I assume that 2025 was a really good year for you, considering the release of the F1 Movie. It goes without saying that the Formula 1 movie was easily the best motorsport movie that we have seen in a very long time, and it’s only fair for fans to expect a sequel. Now, while it was confirmed previously that there will be one, there have been no real updates regarding the progress, but Louis Hamilton has changed that for us, revealing that the script for the F1 movie sequel is in the works, and here is everything you need to know about the update.

The First Script of F1: The Movie Sequel Is Already in the Works

Image Credit: Warner Bros (via Apple TV+ Press)

Recently, a report by FullThrottle HQ revealed that none other than Louis Hamilton and Jerry Bruckheimer have confirmed that F1: The Movie’s Sequel is in the works. Louis Hamilton has revealed that they are already working on the first draft of the script.

Hamilton revealed that they had their first meeting last year, where he and Jerry were talking about different ideas they could work on with the script. He said-

“We are already working on the first script, We had our first meeting maybe mid-to-late the second part of the end of the year. Me, Jerry, Joe [Kosinski] talking about different ideas, different directions that we could go with the script. And then with Ehren [Kruger], we’ve had plenty of meetings on it. So it’s really exciting. I’m super excited. Now I’ve been through it, and it was already very intense the first time going. Now I’m used to it. So I know what to expect.”

Hamilton also revealed that the team has addressed the complaints fans have had with a few liberties they took with the realism of the sport in F1: The Movie, and will improve on them in the upcoming sequel.

Hamilton said it is amazing how indulged fans are in the movie and the sport. In his statement, Hamilton said-

“I know what we could do better,And it’s been amazing to see how big an impact it’s had, how many people have loved the movie. I’m still getting texts from people who are still only just watching the movie and how it’s opened their eyes up to what this sport is about.“

So, with that being said, looks like this time around, the upcoming F1: The Movie sequel will make itself perfect for the fans who have had complaints with the creative liberty the first movie took. As of now, there is no tentative release date for the sequel, but as soon as we get a whiff of it, we will let you guys know ASAP.