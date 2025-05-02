Elden Ring Nightreign Overview Trailer Unveiled by FromSoftware

2025 is shaping up to be one of the most special years for the gaming community, as wonderful games are dropping every month. May is also stacked with upcoming games such as Doom: The Dark Ages, Elden Ring Nightreign, etc. Ahead of the latter’s release later this month, FromSoftware has unveiled a brand new Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer today to energize the Souls player base before launch.

Elden Ring Nightreign is scheduled to release on May 30, 2025. Before the game’s release, FromSoftware released an overview trailer to introduce the Souls gamers to the world of Nightreign. While the game looks like a continuation of Elden Ring, remember it is a standalone spin-off in the franchise. Here is the newly released trailer that gives us a glimpse of what’s coming for Souls veterans:

The 10-minute trailer does a fantastic job of walking the players through the fundamentals of this co-op survival action game. This game is a new take on the Souls genre by the renowned FromSoftware studios. The trailer is split into five parts, which outline the essentials such as the dangers awaiting in Limveld, an introduction to various classes of nightfarers, and the punishing foes who await our arrival.

Fortunately, we had a chance to explore the Limveld earlier in a network test; you can find out how the game is here in our Elden Ring Nightreign first impressions article. In addition to what we have discovered so far, the trailer also explained new features such as the customization of our hero, objectives to uncover each hero’s lore, and many more.

We still have nearly a month to go for Nightreign. In the meantime, let us know if you plan to buy Nightreign in the comments below.