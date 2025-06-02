Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 Patch Notes: Self Revive, More Runes, and Better Relic Drops

Elden Ring Nightreign has finally released the much-anticipated 1.01.1 patch. The first big patch improves on many of the core Solo-play experiences and increases the much-needed Relic drop chances. The patch also brings in a boatload of bug fixes, both for the game and the Steam client. So, here are the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 Patch notes to help you get an overview of the new update.

Big Changes to Solo-Play in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 patch changes the solo player experience. The new patch increases the acquisition amount of Runes exclusively for the Solo mode, which was one of my biggest complaints about this mode.

Another exclusive feature added to the Solo mode is the new “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat.” This change allows revival once per night during boss battles during solo expeditions, not counting the use of Wending Grace.

Increased Chances of High-Rarity Relic Drops

Another notable update that the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 patch brings is an increased chance of obtaining high rarity Relics after reaching Day 3 in Nightreign. The update also increases the probability of obtaining high-rarity relics from Scenic Flatstones.

Bug Fixes and Steam Adjustments

This update also brings a ton of bug fixes and some slight adjustments exclusive to Steam. Find all the other Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.01.1 notes below.

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch Notes 1.01.1 Bug Fixes

Adjusted camera behavior when activating the Guardian’s Ultimate Art, “Wings of Salvation.”

Fixed a bug in the Duchess’s Character Skill “Restage” where Status Ailments would not trigger when built up from other players’ attacks.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of Raider with Greataxe and Great Hammer weapon types had higher damage than intended.

Fixed a bug where some “Those Who Live in Death “ enemies would revive when defeated with the “Sacred Blade” skill.

Fixed a bug where the “Bleeding” Status Ailment would not build up when the Skill “Bloody Slash” hit an enemy.

Fixed a bug where the “Ghostflame Ignition” attack would not occur under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the status ailment “Frostbite” would not build up when the light wave released by a strong attack hit an enemy while the “Moonlight Greatsword” skill was active.

Fixed a bug where the speed of arrows fired with the “Mighty Shot” and “Enchanted Shot” skills was slower than expected.

Fixed a bug where the attack range of the magic spell “Rock Sling” was longer than expected when using it with a staff equipped in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the effect of reducing the maximum HP of enemies when the incantation “Black Blade” hit them was not activated.

Fixed a bug where the Passive Effect “Successive Attacks Negate Damage” would stack when successive attacks were made while the Effect was active.

Fixed a bug where some Passive Effects were not displaying their effects at the correct values.

Fixed a bug where the Relic Special Effect “[Guardian] Become the target of enemy aggression when ability is activated” would not activate under certain situations.

Fixed a bug where certain effects were not being applied to Relics obtained from Expedition Rewards or purchased from the Small Jar Bazaar.

Fixed a bug where items that could be obtained upon completing a Remembrance in the Remembrance world when the scenario conditions were met could not be obtained when changing characters and concluding a Remembrance.

Fixed bugs in the behavior and specifications of certain attacks and actions of specific enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unstable under certain conditions during battles with specific enemies.

Fixed a bug in the graphics rendering during battles with specific enemies.

Fixed some incorrect information in the staff credits.

Fixed some text.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects were not playing correctly.

Fixed a bug where the “Exit Remembrance” effect was not displayed during a “Wylder” Remembrance on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where the HUD was not displayed on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where the game would crash under certain circumstances on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where Expeditions and reconnecting to sessions would fail under certain circumstances on some platforms.

Fixed a bug where background music would not play properly under certain circumstances on some platforms.

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch Notes 1.01.1 Steam Exclusive Adjustments

Fixed a bug where some graphics were not rendered correctly when “Low” was selected in “Quality Settings” under “Graphics.”

Fixed a bug where the Climb up action sometimes failed when using the keyboard.

Fixed a bug where the Climb up action was difficult to perform when using a gamepad.

So, these are all the changes the new Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.01.1 adds to the game. I think these updates are good, and FromSoftware is heading in the right direction with Elden Ring Nightreign. Tell us your opinion on the solo experience and Relic drop updates in the comments below.