Brace Yourself! Disney+ Subscription Is About to Get More Expensive Starting next Month

The Walt Disney Company is all set to raise the subscription costs of Disney+, its flagship streaming service, which will be effective from October 21, 2025. This will be the third time in three years that the company is undergoing a price increase.

The Disney+ with ads will increase by $2 (from $9.99 to $11.99/month) while the one without ads will rise by $3 (from $15.99 to $18.99/month). At the same time, there’s a standalone subscription for Hulu, which is currently at a price of $9.99. However, starting October 21, the subscription fees will increase to $11.99/month; this applies to the subscription with ads.

On the other hand, the subscription for Hulu without ads, which is currently being offered at a price of $18.99 per month, will remain the same. So, only the Hulu subscribers who opt for the “with ads” service will have to pay an extra $2.

That’s not the extent of it, as Disney also offers a subscription service for ESPN Select. Honestly, ESPN Select is not the prime destination for fans, but even then, Disney decided to raise the subscription price for the streaming service. Currently, the subscription for ESPN Select costs $11.99/month. But starting October 21, the price will increase to $12.99/month.

Disney also offers a bundle that includes the subscription for all three: Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Select. This Unlimited Bundle comes with ads, and for the first twelve months, the subscription costs $29.99/month. Fortunately, Disney decided not to increase the subscription fees for the Unlimited Bundle.

The Annual premium subscription plan will also see a significant jump; it will go from $159.99 to $189.99. Apart from these, there are several other Bundles that will see an increase in price; only a couple of bundles are unaffected, which include Hulu Premium (without ads) at $18.99 per month, and Disney Plus, Hulu Bundle Premium (without ads) at $19.99.

Given the number of subscription services out there, it’s strange for viewers that Disney decided to increase the subscription price. On top of that, Disney is already under fire from fans for putting Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show off-air after all the Charlie Kirk controversy. Of course, the talk show is now back, and it only took a week for Jimmy to return, but the damage is sort of done.

Several fans went online to state that they wish to cancel their subscription to Disney’s services. So, it’s definitely concerning that Disney decided to increase the prices at a sensitive time like this. But as reported by Variety, the representatives at Disney refused to comment or release an official statement regarding this.