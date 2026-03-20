Crimson Desert Day One Launch Patch Notes: Performance Fixes, Known Issues, and More

Crimson Desert has finally launched, and the game releases with a big patch that adds many new QoL features and fixes a ton of bugs. Early access reviews flagged these bugs and complained about some of the gameplay elements, many of which have been either fixed or improved. So, what are the new changes? Find out by checking out our Crimson Desert day one patch notes.

Crimson Desert Day One Patch 1.00.02 Key Highlights

Crimson Desert‘s day one patch is now available on Steam and PlayStation. The patch 1.00.02 will be made available on Xbox, Epic Games Store, and Mac App Store at a later time. For PlayStation players, the patch will be rolled out in two parts: 1.00.01 and 1.00.02 patches. The second part patch will bring the new fast-forward speed-up mechanic and changes to the Tenebrum boss fight. Here are the highlights of the day one Crimson Desert patch notes:

Fast Forward Cinematics Quicker : One of the biggest updates in the patch is that recently viewed cutscenes can now be fast-forwarded at a quicker pace. Sadly, we still don’t have a skip option.

: One of the biggest updates in the patch is that recently viewed cutscenes can now be fast-forwarded at a quicker pace. Sadly, we still don’t have a skip option. Abyss Gear tutorials : Crimson Desert barely handholds in the game, which can be frustrating in some cases. Thankfully, they are adding more tutorials, starting with the Abyss Gears tutorial for Chapter 3.

: Crimson Desert barely handholds in the game, which can be frustrating in some cases. Thankfully, they are adding more tutorials, starting with the Abyss Gears tutorial for Chapter 3. Skill changes : The day 1 patch changes many of the skills, adding additional attacks or follow-up skills to the game.

: The day 1 patch changes many of the skills, adding additional attacks or follow-up skills to the game. Boss fight fixes: Crimson Desert Bosses can no longer attack players who are stuck in a revive animation. Many of the combat balances of bosses have also been balanced. And, now you don’t need to redo the puzzle for the Tenebrum boss fight, which makes it much less punishing for dying.

Crimson Desert Day One Patch Notes

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss (via YouTube/Crimson Desert)

Day 1 patches for Crimson Desert are finally here, and they solve many of the core issues of the game. The patch improves many of the boss fights, adds further QoL changes, and fixes a ton of bugs. Learn all about the Crimson Desert day one patch here:

Quests

A tutorial quest has been added at the start of Chapter 3 to help players learn more about Abyss Gears.

Fixed an issue where certain quests would not progress properly.

Content

Improved usability for certain systems and content, including Housing mode.

Fixed issues where certain content did not function as intended or was incorrect.

Adjusted QTE difficulty when captured by enemies to gradually increase based on the number of times captured.

Removed the bear’s instant-kill damage and adjusted its overall damage.

Fixed an issue where the number of Greymane comrades owned may be displayed as lower than what the actual count is, or some comrades sometimes do not appear on the list.

Recently viewed cutscenes can now be fast-forwarded more quickly.

Skills

Improved the usability of the skill-learning feature “Watch and Learn”

Improved the Skills menu so that skill names and descriptions are separated by weapon type, and descriptions and videos for certain skills have been updated.

Added a finishing blow to Kliff’s Flurry of Blows.

Added a follow-up skill to Damiane’s greatsword stab and uppercut.

Added a follow-up attack to Oongka’s dual-wield stab.

Boss Fights

Improved the Tenebrum battle in Chapter 4 so that the puzzle section no longer has to be replayed after dying during the fight. *

Adjusted the combat balance of certain bosses, including Reed Devil.

Fixed an issue where bosses could attack the player while the player is in the motion of reviving.

Fixed abnormal movement and fight progression issues for certain bosses.

Improved the combat behavior and animation of Walker-type monsters.

NPC & NPC Dialogue

Various improvements and fixes were made to animations, movements, lip-sync, visual clipping, visual effects, and voice acting for NPCs and animals.

Improved the dialogue, voice, and reactions of some NPCs to feel more natural and better fit their situations.

Fixed an issue where voice dialogue and subtitles did not match when greeting NPCs.

Fixed issues related to abnormal interactions with some NPCs and animals.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

UI

Fixed UI related issues, including issues with some text display, functionality, sound effects, etc.

Performance

Made various performance and stability optimizations across PC and console, as well as crash issues.

Crimson Desert Known Issues at Launch

Although Crimson Desert has fixed many issues with this patch, Pearl Abyss continues to acknowledge many issues that will be fixed later down the line. Here is a list of all the known issues in the game:

In certain situations, the Abyss can be seen from the world below, resulting in slight drops in frame rate.

During the “Deferred Advance” quest, retrying or abandoning the Ultimate Weapon fight when Blackstar’s Health is depleted causes Blackstar’s Health to not fully recover.

Attempting to steal fruit at the back of a stall results in the character becoming unresponsive to controls.

When receiving damage while holding a tree, the character can become stuck to the tree.

During the Gregor, the Halberd of Carnage boss fight, if surrounding objects are destroyed at the same time the character dies, the character cannot revive and progress.

Under certain conditions, applied settings are not saved after restoring settings.

While progressing through some quests, the next objective is not automatically tracked.

When using FSR4 upscaling, an issue occurs in rainy environments where rain disappears, or the screen becomes blurry or distorted.

So, these are the Crimson Desert day one patch notes. Many of the changes are really good, but not every issue has been entirely fixed. Let us know your opinion on the patch notes in the comments below.