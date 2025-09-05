Blox Fruits Pain Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After weeks of teasers, Blox Fruits is finally bringing the Pain rework in the upcoming weekly update. From the early glance, this fresh version of the fruit is shaping up to be a crowd favorite. For those eager to know the exact launch details, here’s the full Blox Fruits Pain update release date, regional time, and a live countdown timer.

The Blox Fruits Pain update releases on September 6, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. The update will follow the game’s six-week release schedule set by the developers. While updates usually arrive on time, delays can occur due to server overloads or unexpected bugs, especially when they roll out right after the Grow a Garden update. If you plan to jump in as soon as it goes live, be ready for a few bumps and consider logging in a bit early.

Pinning down the exact launch time can be tricky depending on where you are, but we’ve made it simple. Here’s the complete release schedule for the Blox Fruits Pain update across all major time zones.

US (East) : September 6 at 11:00 AM ET

: September 6 at 11:00 AM ET Brazil : September 6 at 12:00 PM BRT

: September 6 at 12:00 PM BRT Europe : September 6 at 5:00 PM CET

: September 6 at 5:00 PM CET Russia : September 6 at 6:00 PM MSK

: September 6 at 6:00 PM MSK India : September 6 at 8:30 PM IST

: September 6 at 8:30 PM IST Philippines : September 6 at 11:00 PM Manila Time

: September 6 at 11:00 PM Manila Time China : September 6 at 10:30 PM CST

: September 6 at 10:30 PM CST Japan : September 6 at 11:30 PM JST

: September 6 at 11:30 PM JST Australia : September 7 at 12:30 AM AEDT

: September 7 at 12:30 AM AEDT New Zealand: September 7 at 2:30 AM NZDT

Ready to hop on the hype train? Since this is a weekly update, you can also expect some fresh Blox Fruits codes to roll out. Keep an eye on our countdown timer for the Pain update release so you’re hyped and set the moment it goes live:

Blox Fruits Pain Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Pain Update is live now!

New Pain Fruit and abilities

Hourly Pain Event with unique bosses

Reworked Sharkman Karate with improved combat

Summer Gacha featuring time-limited exclusive skins

The next Blox Fruits update is bringing a darker theme with the introduction of the Pain Fruit. This new devil fruit channels raw torment, letting players harness suffering as a weapon. Alongside it comes the Pain Event, an hourly challenge where bosses are designed to embody pain itself.

Sharkman Karate is also getting a major rework, giving players a fresh reason to dive back into martial arts combat. To balance the intensity, there is also a fish slapping minigame, which mixes precision with a bit of absurd humor.

The update also includes the Summer Gacha, featuring new exclusive skins to chase for a limited time. All together, the update blends serious high-level content with lighthearted features for variety.

So tell us, which part of the Blox Fruits Pain update has you the most hyped? Tell us in the comments.