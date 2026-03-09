Arnold Schwarzenegger May Return to the Predator After Nearly 40 Years

Arnold Schwarzenegger might be gearing up to lock and load and reappear as one of the most iconic characters of his career. The action hero recently revealed that he has been approached to appear in the next Predator movie, potentially bringing back the character of Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer from the original 1987 sci-fi classic. This update came our way during a fan interaction, where Arnold talked about multiple offers, including his return to Predator after almost 40 years. So, without further ado, let’s talk all about it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Has Been Approached for a New Predator Film

Image Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock

This revelation comes to us from the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, where TheArnoldFans were present and reported the reveal on their blog. During the event, Schwarzenegger revealed that filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is interested in bringing him back to the Predator franchise.

According to Arnold, discussions about a potential return have already taken place, but nothing is officially confirmed as of now. He also praised the recent developments made in the franchise and expressed his appreciation for the creative team. In his comment, Arnold said-

“They did an additional Predator and the director (Dan Trachtenberg) has been doing a great job of that. Now, he wants me to be in the next Predator. We’ve talked about it. As a matter of fact, FOX studios has kind of rediscovered “Arnold”. They’ve come to me and said, ‘We want you to do Predator Now, what they do is that they write the part,” Arnold explains. “They don’t write them like i’m forty years old, you write it to be age-appropriate. I’ll still go in there and kick some ass but it will be different.“

For fans of the original movie, the possibility of Arnold returning as Dutch is a massive development. Even though there have been multiple movies from the franchise, Dutch never appeared in another Predator movie. His story is something fans have been eager to revisit, which makes this possibility even more exciting for longtime followers of the franchise.

The Predator Franchise Is Gaining Momentum Again

In recent years, the Predator franchise has seen a serious revival. The 2022 film Prey not only brought new audiences to the franchise but was also praised heavily by critics. It was the same case with Predator: Badlands, which turned out to be one of the most loved movies of 2025.

The success of these films helped restore interest in the long-running science fiction series and opened doors for Predator to explore new stories and expand the universe. With the franchise gaining momentum once again, reintroducing Dutch to the movies will add a massive hint of nostalgia to upcoming projects.

Now, while there is no official confirmation, looking at the comments from Arnold Schwarzenegger, it appears that he is quite certain of reappearing in Predator. So, let’s wait and see what comes our way as we fetch you the latest updates.