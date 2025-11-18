Witch Hat Atelier’s Cast and Release Window Revealed in a New Magical Trailer

Thanks to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, new fantasy anime are now more popular than ever among the anime community. After Frieren, the next most anticipated fantasy anime adaptation was Witch Hat Atelier by Shirahama Kamome. Initially, the anime was planned for a 2025 release, but was postponed to improve the quality of the debut season. Fans were absolutely disappointed to hear the postponement news, but not anymore, as BUG Films has revealed the new release window for the Witch Hat Atelier anime, and it’s sooner than we think.

The release window and the main cast of the Witch Hat Atelier anime were unveiled today in a new trailer shared by BUG films. Thankfully, the Witch Hat Atelier anime is slated for release in early 2026, i.e., April 2026. You can watch the latest enchanting trailer below:

Moreover, Natsuki Hanae (known for his roles such as Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, Okarun in Dandadan, etc) is playing Qifrey. On the other hand, Rena Motomura (Marie in Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex and Kyoka Kitahara in Maebashi Witches) is portraying the role of Coco in Witch Hat Atelier anime.

We are glad to see that the Witch Hat Atelier anime is arriving sooner than we expected. Witch Hat Atelier is confirmed to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. More details about the staff and cast of Witch Hat Atelier will be revealed one by one in the upcoming months.

That said, are you excited for the release of BUG Films’ Witch Hat Atelier anime? Let us know in the comments below.