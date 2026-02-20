Witch Hat Atelier Trailer Reveals Release Date and Star-Studded Voice Cast

If you are worried that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is coming to an end soon, don’t worry, as a new fantasy adventure is on the way in 2026. Yes! I’m talking about the Witch Hat Atelier, which is on every anime fan’s radar as it’s heavily anticipated to become one of the best anime of 2026. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Witch Hat Atelier was postponed to April 2026. As we near the release window, the Bug Films staff have released a new trailer today to confirm the release date and full voice cast of Witch Hat Atelier anime.

The official release date and time of Witch Hat Atelier anime is revealed to be April 6, 2026, at 11:00 PM JST (7:00 AM PT or 10:00 AM ET). The new trailer revealed the opening, “Eat the Wind by Yorushika”, and ending “Just a Beautiful Curse by Nakamura” themes, along with the complete voice cast of the upcoming Witch Hat Atelier anime.

Witch Hat Atlier follows the life of Coco, a little girl, who gets pulled into the magical world when she uncovers the secret behind a witch’s magic. Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier series features a variety of magical characters. Only Coco and Quifrey’s voice actors were revealed earlier, now the complete main voice cast has been unveiled:

Rena Motomura as Coco (Marie in Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex and Kyoka Kitahara in Maebashi Witches)

as (Marie in Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex and Kyoka Kitahara in Maebashi Witches) Natsuki Hanae as Qifrey (Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, Okarun in Dandadan, etc.)

as (Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, Okarun in Dandadan, etc.) Hibiku Yamamura as Agott (Noriko in Kiznaiver, Ashuramaru in Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya, etc)

as (Noriko in Kiznaiver, Ashuramaru in Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya, etc) Kurumi Haruki as Tetia

as Hika Tsukishiro as Richeh (Chika in Zatsu Tabi: That’s Journey, Alma in Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!)

as (Chika in Zatsu Tabi: That’s Journey, Alma in Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!) Yuichi Nakamura as Olruggio (Gojo in JJK, Tomoya in Clannad, Tatsuya in The Honor Student at Magic High School, etc)

as (Gojo in JJK, Tomoya in Clannad, Tatsuya in The Honor Student at Magic High School, etc) Misaki Kuno as Brush Buddy (Hawk in The Seven Deadly Sins, Faputa in Made in Abyss)

as (Hawk in The Seven Deadly Sins, Faputa in Made in Abyss) Mitsuki Saiga as Iguin (Kuranosuke in Princess Jellyfish, Yolte in Nabari no Ou)

Witch Hat Atelier is premiering at the perfect time in April as Frieren Season 2 will conclude in late March. Therefore, gear up for a new fantasy that is going to attract the attention of every anime fan with its extraordinary animation and a beautiful story in April.

That said, what are your thoughts on the new trailer of Witch Hat Atelier anime? Let us know in the comments below.