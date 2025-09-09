The Conjuring Universe Isn’t Done Yet: New Prequel Film Reportedly in Development

The overall success of the Conjuring series might have compelled Warner Bros' New Line division to keep this universe relevant through a prequel.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has been released recently, and as expected, the film is doing wonders on the big screen. In the opening weekend itself, the film earned $83 million domestically and $187 million worldwide. The film became highly anticipated because the creators called it the last film of the horror saga. However, as reported by Puck News, there is more of The Conjuring that needs the attention of every die-hard fan.

Image Credit: New Line Cinema (via YouTube/Warner Bros, Screenshot by Aparna Ukil/Beebom)

The Conjuring was initially released in 2013, and since then, it has expanded juggernautically. With four mainline films and several spin-offs (here are all Conjuring movies in order), the franchise has bagged a top position in the hearts of every horror fanatic. The Conjuring films draw heavy inspiration from the real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal experts who have had some of the most dangerous demonic encounters throughout their lives.

Despite Last Rites being positioned as the ”final” film in the saga, Warner’s New Line division is already plotting a potential prequel. – Puck News

While all the films in the saga feature the challenging cases handled by the paranormal experts, Last Rites adapted one of the most high-profile cases in the Warrens’ history. The story revolves around the Smurl family, who move to a house in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. While entering, they felt that something was strange about the place. However, they ignored it and entered the house. Soon, they discovered the house was haunted by a demon that started harassing the family by making loud and weird noises and spreading a bad odor.

Despite Ed’s deteriorating health, when the couple learned about the case, they decided to take it as their last case of their paranormal career. The eerie noises, strong performances, and the narrative, The Conjuring: Last Rites, have impressed the viewers; well, there are some who felt that the film could be better without the unnecessary jump scares.

Now that we know a potential prequel film is in the works, it’s evident that fans are eager to learn more about it. However, for the time being, no major information related to the story or the narrative has surfaced.