Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Is Finally Here

The first official trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 is finally here, and it would be safe to say that it has lived up to the fans’ expectations. Since the day the first key visual of Stranger Things Season 5 surfaced, every fan has been desperate to see what the things would look like in the finale. Well, the official trailer finally gave us a good idea of what to expect.

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer kicks off with Steve setting up a radio in his van. On the other side, we see Joyce and the Hawkins gang listening to a countdown. Then comes the trail of action, featuring Demogorgons and our heroes. The trailer also features a narration stating, ‘after all we have been through, this thing ties us all together.’

Now that it’s finally live, fans can’t stop showing their excitement on X (formerly Twitter). Several cinephiles who canceled their Netflix subscriptions are now set to purchase one before Stranger Things 5 airs.

Regardless, the 2-minute 46-second video clip sees the heroes reuniting again to fight the monster, who is the core threat of the Upside Down. However, this time he is not the only threat that the protagonists must fight, but the Demogorgons, whom we met in the first season, are also re-entering the game.

In every season, it used to be Eleven who saved everyone, but this time, she might not be able to help anyone without Will’s help. That’s because, as teased several times, ‘it started with the disappearance of Will Buyers.’ Not only that, but it will take the collective effort of every human residing in Hawkins to fight these otherworldly monsters.

Some fans who waited for a long time are requesting not to break Stranger Things Season 5 into three parts. However, the three-part release is already confirmed, and Netflix can’t back away now. Anyways, here is the release schedule of all three parts: