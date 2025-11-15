Home > News > Star Trek to Get a Full Makeover in a New Jonathan Goldstein Directed Movie

Star Trek to Get a Full Makeover in a New Jonathan Goldstein Directed Movie

Shashank Shakya
Comments 0
Star Trek logo
Image Credit: Star Trek Official Website
In Short
  • Star Trek is set to return with a new movie directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.
  • This new movie will not be a continuation or sequel to any previous Star Trek movie or TV Show.
  • As of now, we don't have a release date for the upcoming movie.

It has been a while since Starfleet was lost in deep space, but now it is confirmed that Star Trek is finally getting a full makeover under Jonathan Goldstein. It has been reported that Paramount has hired Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley to write and direct the reimagination of Star Trek. If you are unaware, this duo has worked together previously on “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and on the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” So, let’s dive in and take a look at what this new update is all about.

Is the New Star Trek Movie Going to Be a Sequel?

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley
Image Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock

Even though we are getting a new Star Trek movie, it won’t be a sequel or continuation of the J.J. Abrams reboot. The film will not feature Chris Pine or any other actors who have been a part of the reboot. It is also confirmed that the reworked Star Trek is not connected to any outing from the franchise so far, whether it be a movie or a TV show. However, we don’t have any details regarding the possible plot of the film as of now. So, the upcoming Star Trek is not going to be a sequel to any of the previous movies.

Also Read: Even After 47 Years, What Makes Star Wars Relevant Even Today

Bringing back Star Trek has been a massive hassle since every time things start to look good, it all falls apart. After the 2016 “Star Trek Beyond”, there have been multiple attempts to rebuild the world, but it never worked out. Quentin Tarantino almost went through with directing a project set in the 1930s, but it didn’t work out.

Noah Hawley and Matt Shakman almost made it happen; sets were built, but at last the project did not go through, and both directors went their different ways. So, let’s wait and see if this time around, under the direction of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, it’s going to be any different, or the Starfleet will remain lost in deep space once again.

Related Articles
Zombieland 3 Could Finally Arrive in 2029, Says Ruben Fleischer
Ajith Kumar Nov 15, 2025
The Odyssey Is Going to Be the Perfect Summer Movie, Says Matt Damon
Aparna Ukil Nov 14, 2025
The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Glorious First Trailer Reunites Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway
Aparna Ukil Nov 13, 2025
#Tags
#Movies
Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...