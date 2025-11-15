Star Trek to Get a Full Makeover in a New Jonathan Goldstein Directed Movie

It has been a while since Starfleet was lost in deep space, but now it is confirmed that Star Trek is finally getting a full makeover under Jonathan Goldstein. It has been reported that Paramount has hired Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley to write and direct the reimagination of Star Trek. If you are unaware, this duo has worked together previously on “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and on the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” So, let’s dive in and take a look at what this new update is all about.

Is the New Star Trek Movie Going to Be a Sequel?

Image Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock

Even though we are getting a new Star Trek movie, it won’t be a sequel or continuation of the J.J. Abrams reboot. The film will not feature Chris Pine or any other actors who have been a part of the reboot. It is also confirmed that the reworked Star Trek is not connected to any outing from the franchise so far, whether it be a movie or a TV show. However, we don’t have any details regarding the possible plot of the film as of now. So, the upcoming Star Trek is not going to be a sequel to any of the previous movies.

Bringing back Star Trek has been a massive hassle since every time things start to look good, it all falls apart. After the 2016 “Star Trek Beyond”, there have been multiple attempts to rebuild the world, but it never worked out. Quentin Tarantino almost went through with directing a project set in the 1930s, but it didn’t work out.

Noah Hawley and Matt Shakman almost made it happen; sets were built, but at last the project did not go through, and both directors went their different ways. So, let’s wait and see if this time around, under the direction of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, it’s going to be any different, or the Starfleet will remain lost in deep space once again.