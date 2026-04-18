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Sailor Piece Sea 2 Update Countdown and How to Prepare for It

Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
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Sailor Piece Sea 2 update countdown
In Short
  • Sailor Piece Sea 2 update starts on April 18 at 12:00 PM PT, so being ready at launch gives an early advantage.
  • Use the 2x luck event and finish the progression now to handle tougher content in the new sea.
  • Save rerolls, gems, and crates to take full advantage of new items, specs, and rewards after the update drops.
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We are just 24 hours away from the arrival of Sailor Piece Sea 2, and the hype for the next update is high. And with such a major update on the radar, you wouldn’t want to miss a single moment of it from the start. That is why, check the Sailor Piece Sea 2 update countdown timer here, along with the process to prepare for it.

Sailor Piece Sea 2 Update Countdown Timer

Sailor Piece Sea 2 update official start time is April 18 at 12:00 PM PT. When the update goes live, developers will share new Sailor Piece codes to hand out free rewards. And for that reason, you should be on your toes and check if the update is live or not. Don’t worry; we are doing it for you below.

Here is the Sailor Piece Sea 2 update countdown timer so you are prepared for the update:

Sailor Piece Sea 2 Update goes live in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Sea 2 update is live

Also Read: All Sailor Piece Bosses Guide – Locations, Requirements, and Drops

How to Prepare for Sailor Piece Sea 2 Update

Just following the countdown will not help you prepare for the next Sailor Piece update. Here are some of the important things you can do to overprepare for the Sailor Piece Sea 2 update:

  • Farm during 2x luck event: Before the update, developers are running the double luck event. This is the perfect time to farm the Sailor Piece items you want. This will help you find the best swords and melee styles in Sailor Piece.
  • Complete progression: When the new sea in Sailor Piece arrives, you will need a lot of damage. So, make sure you have the best damage build in Sailor Piece. This will be needed to acquire the new items or weapons. Moreover, we suggest completing the Sailor Piece progression as it will keep you ready for more.
  • Save rerolls and gems: Although you will get a lot of rerolls from the new codes, we suggest saving the ones you are farming before the update. As most of the specs in Sailor Piece require different clans or races, you will need the rolls. It is also better if you keep the gems in your inventory for the same reasons.
  • Don’t open Aura and Cosmetic crates: If you already have legendary Aura and Cosmetics in Sailor Piece unlocked, it is better to save them for the new ones, which can give better buffs.

Are you using the Sailor Piece Sea 2 update countdown to prepare for the new content? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ishan Adhikary
Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

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