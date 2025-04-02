You Can Soon Earn In-Game Rewards for Watching Video Ads on Roblox

Google is upgrading the Immersive Ads feature on Roblox, and recently they have announced that the players can earn in-game rewards by watching the Video Ads. This is a win-win situation for both players and publishers, where the former might get exclusive skins or accessories, and the latter get to make money through this ad-program. With that, let’s dive right in and check what more does this program offer.

Roblox is coming up with a major change in its Immersive Ad-program by introducing the Rewarded Video Ads. These are full-screen video ads that players can choose to watch for up to 30 seconds. This way, they can earn in-game perks, power-ups or exclusive accessories.

Furthermore, partnering with Google, Roblox is integrating the features of AdMob and Ad Manager. This is set to help advertising companies buy space within the platform.

Image Credit: Google Ads & Commerce

The Immersive Ad feature was released last year. Since then, the tests reveal that there was approximately 80% completion rate for the Rewarded Video ads. In some cases, this number even crossed over 90%. This means that Roblox players know the value of such rewards and are willing to watch a 30-second ad for that.

In addition to this, the platform wants to take the feature to a whole new level by introducing Billboard Ads, Sponsored Experience Ads, and Premium Home Ads. You might soon experience advertisements hogging up some billboard inside your favorite Roblox experience as well. However, there’s nothing to worry, since these will blend perfectly with the game environment.

Finally, Roblox says that they’ll be partnering with Clint, DoubleVerify, Kantar, and other industry leaders to ensure the brand safety and improve the ad experience. So, what are your thoughts on this new feature? Are you willing to sacrifice 30 seconds of your gaming time to get some cool rewards? Let us know in the comments below!