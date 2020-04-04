Self-drive car rental startup Revv on Friday said it will offer over 1,000 cars at zero fee to assist healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This service is now live in five cities — Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune, the company said in a statement.

In each of these cities, Revv will make its current fleet of cars available, free of charge, to healthcare workers currently engaged in active duty at a hospital, upon submission of relevant ID proof.

Revv said it will mobilise over 1,000 cars to start with and include more as the need escalates.

Founded by ex-McKinsey executives, Anupam Agarwal and Karan Jain, Revv started in July 201 from Delhi-NCR.

“Healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 crisis at the frontline are our true heroes, and several of them are facing challenges with their commute to hospitals because of no availability of public transport. This is the least that we can do for them,” said the co-founders.

“We’re inviting partners across these cities to help us accelerate this. For example, in Bengaluru, we are partnering with a 12,000 strong citizen volunteer group, to facilitate the distribution of these cars to healthcare workers that they are engaged with,” they added.

In each of the five cities where Revv is providing this service, healthcare workers can reach out to the company at 9250035555 to place a booking, the company said, adding that Revv will also add the service to its website and apps soon.

After placing the booking, the healthcare worker can pick up the car from Revv’s delivery centres, and use it free of charge.

But they will have to make a security deposit of Rs 2,500 which is fully refundable.

Revv will require the user to share a copy of his proof of work (such as the hospital ID card) at the time of placing the booking.

All the cars will be sanitised before handover, the company said.

Revv counts Hyundai as its strategic investor, and Hyundai and M&M as its subscriptions partners.