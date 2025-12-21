A New One Piece Movie Is Happening, but Oda Can’t Share Details About It Now

Unlike any other anime, the Jump Festa event is an important day for One Piece fans, as the latest information about the One Piece anime, manga, and live-action will be revealed. It has been a while since we got a new One Piece movie. The last movie, One Piece Film: Red, was released in 2022 and became a blockbuster worldwide. Unexpectedly, author Eiichiro Oda surprised the fans at the Jump Festa event today by confirming that a new One Piece movie is coming soon.

It’s official, a new One Piece movie is currently in production, according to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda. The author shared the happy news about the One Piece movie in his yearly message to fans at the Jump Festa event. However, the catch is that not even the creator himself can share any details about the upcoming One Piece movie at the moment. So, Oda has asked his fans to stay calm and patient until new details emerge about the One Piece movie in the future.

Image Credit: (Via X/@pewpiece)

Since Oda sensei couldn’t comment on anything about the movie, this news has the fandom buzzing about what the new One Piece movie will be about. If you are a manga reader, then you should be aware that the whole One Piece community unanimously wants the God Valley incident and Rocks‘ story to be adapted as a movie instead.

We will never know until more details about the One Piece movie project are shared in the future. But we can stay happy now that a new One Piece movie is in the works. That said, what do you think the new One Piece movie will be about? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.