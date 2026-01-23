One Piece Chapter 1172 Has Been Delayed: Here’s the New Release Date

The new year 2026 just begun, and the One Piece fans hoped there would be fewer breaks this year. However, the One Piece manga has been suffering multiple breaks since the start of the year. We just returned to the present timeline after spending over six months witnessing Loki’s backstory and the God Valley incident. If you have been waiting to see Luffy and Loki in action this weekend, I’m afraid you will have to wait much longer as the One Piece manga is on a break this week.

Is One Piece Manga On a Break This Week?

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@shonenjump)

Yes! The One Piece manga is on a break this week as the author Oda is taking his first break of the year. Previously, the One Piece manga took a one-week break in January due to Weekly Shonen Jump (WSJ) Magazine going on holiday break. Fortunately, this new hiatus will last for only one week, as it’s a usual Oda break.

Therefore, we will soon get to see more of Loki’s devil fruit powers, along with Luffy in his Gear 5 form, against the nightmares roaming the homeland of giants.

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@shonenjump)

As the One Piece manga is on a break for only one week, the new release date for One Piece chapter 1172 is February 1, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT (or 10:00 AM ET). While we wait for a new One Piece chapter, here is the synopsis of chapter 1172:

As nightmares continue in Elbaph, what will happen to Luffy and Loki…?

So, as the previews promise, we are set to see Luffy and Loki team up and fight against the nightmares. Loki has already destroyed one, Draugr, with his legendary hammer in the previous chapter. But there is more to be defeated, and hopefully, Loki puts an end to the nightmare haunting his homeland.

That said, what will be Loki’s devil fruit power: either Fenrir or Nidhoggr? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.