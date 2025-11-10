Wordle Hints Today: Answer for November 10, 2025

NYT Wordle is a satisfying and tricky test of vocabulary and logic that challenges players to guess a new five-letter word every day. However, things can get a little too challenging at times, and that probably explains why you’re here. So, if you don’t want to break your word-guessing streak or get too frustrated, take a look at today’s Wordle hints and answer for puzzle #1605 for November 10, 2025, down below!

What Is Wordle?

Wordle is a word puzzle game by NYT that was released on October 24, 2022. The game involves guessing the correct 5-letter word of the day, for which you are given 5 chances. You can read more about Wordle in our dedicated article.

Hint for Wordle Today

We know you are here for Wordle hints and clues, and we are eager to help you. Like always, to assist you with today’s puzzle, we list the starting word for today’s Wordle answer, whether it has any vowels or repeating letters, and more.

After that, we also provide an additional hint for today’s Wordle game to get one step closer to the answer. So scroll down if you’re ready. SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Does Today’s Wordle Answer Start with?

Today’s Wordle answer starts with the letter “T”.

Additional Hint for Today’s Wordle Answer

If the above-mentioned hints haven’t helped much, here’s the Wordle cheat hint that will definitely get you to the answer. The final hint for today is:

An old woman who does gossip.

Does Today’s Wordle Have Any Vowels?

Today’s Wordle answer for Monday, November 10, 2025, has one vowel.

If you guess the vowels correctly, there is a high possibility that you will guess the correct 5-letter answer in no time.

Does the Wordle Today Have Double Letters?

Yes, there is one double letter in today’s Wordle.

What Is Today’s Wordle Answer?

The answer for Wordle today, on November 10, 2025, is TABBY.

Meaning of TABBY: A grey or brownish cat mottled or streaked with dark stripes.

Difficulty Level for Wordle Today

The difficulty level for today’s Wordle answer was easy. For me, it was quite easy to guess today’s answer after I used a common starting word.

Best Starting Words for Wordle

The trick to solving Wordle quickly is to use the right word from the start. This can make or break your game. Here are the best Wordle starting words that you should use to start the game.

ARISE

TEACH

CRANE

IDEAL

ADIEU

RATIO

WHIRL

ABOUT

AROSE

RAISE

PILOT

For additional words that you can use to start the game, check out our list of the best Wordle starting words.

How to Play Wordle?

If you’re new to Wordle, it must be daunting to you in your first attempt, and you must be wondering how to play Wordle. Fret not, here’s a brief description of NYT’s Wordle puzzle game:

Well, you are given six attempts to guess a five-letter word. The letters are highlighted in Yellow, Green, and Grey when you input a word. Yellow denotes that the letter appears in today’s Wordle answer, but it’s not in the right spot. Meanwhile, when a letter turns green, it means you have guessed the right letter in the right position. At last, a grey letter means the letter is not part of today’s answer.

Wordle Tips and Tricks

While it may seem that winning at Wordle is easy, it is difficult to get that pesky five-letter word right. To help you out, here are some quick tips on how to play Wordle:

Open with a strong word – Using the right Wordle starting words rich with multiple vowels and consonants is important. While you can take a look at our dedicated guide, starting words like AISLE, SALTY, and DINER are my go-to choices.

Using the right Wordle starting words rich with multiple vowels and consonants is important. While you can take a look at our dedicated guide, starting words like AISLE, SALTY, and DINER are my go-to choices. Pay attention to colors – Keep track of the yellow, green, and grayed-out letters to eliminate incorrect positions and letters. To make every guess count, avoid accidentally repeating letters that have already been eliminated.

Keep track of the yellow, green, and grayed-out letters to eliminate incorrect positions and letters. To make every guess count, avoid accidentally repeating letters that have already been eliminated. Isolate the vowels – There can be days when your usual starting words don’t help much. In that case, try to test the remaining vowels by using different words.

There can be days when your usual starting words don’t help much. In that case, try to test the remaining vowels by using different words. Repeating letters is good – Don’t be afraid of repeating letters, as history is proof that there are chances the Wordle answer will have one or two letters that repeat themselves.

Don’t be afraid of repeating letters, as history is proof that there are chances the Wordle answer will have one or two letters that repeat themselves. Use the Wordlebot – As described above, NYT’s Wordlebot is an intuitive bot that analyzes your responses and compares them against itself. Instilling some healthy competition can help you improve your own Wordle guessing and see what you could have done better.

If you still need more details, check out more Wordle tips and tricks to ensure you get the answer almost every time.

That said, if you are one of them, hope the Wordle hints we shared today helped you figure out the answer without having to scroll to the answer.