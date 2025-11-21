New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live-Action Movie in the Works at Paramount

It has been a while since we got our hands on any content revolving around Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles causing the fandom to rather disappointed in Paramount studios. However, it appears that the disappointment is about to wiped away since recent updates tell us that Paramount Studios is working on creating a new live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and here is everything we currently know about it.

Neal H. Moritz Is in Talks to Produce the New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

image Credit: Paramount Studios (via YouTube/Paramount Pictures, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In an exclusive report brought to us by The Hollywood Reporter, it has been confirmed that Neal H. Moritz, the producer behind the The Fast and the Furious franchise is in negotiations to revive the TMNT franchise in live-action format for Paramount Studios along with Toby Ascher also working as a producer.

Currently, TMNT is the only franchise fully owned by Paramount and it appears as if they are looking out to extract its full potential by reviving the franchise under the watchful eye of veteran producers like Neal H. Moritz.

It has been a long time since we got to see TMNT in live action. The last time we got a live action movie was in 2016 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of The Shadows, but the movie turned out to be a disaster at the Box Office forcing paramount to let go of their live action adaptation.

Later, they moved on to animation and released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Monster Mayhem in 2023 which turned out to be a massive success. So, now Paramount has an idea of what works and what does not, so there is a chance that this time around, we would get live-action movies that the fans would appreciate giving a long life to the IP. So, let’s wait and see what comes next.