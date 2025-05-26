Live-Action Voltron Movie Starring Henry Cavill Wraps Production

Henry Cavill might have stepped away from the tights and the cape, but there is no way that he will step away from playing heroes on screen. Henry Cavill will next appear in the live-action Voltron movie, and it has finally wrapped production. Attempts were made to make a live-action Voltron movie in 2005, but it only got greenlit in 2022, and now, it’s closer than ever to its release. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at all the new updates we have on this upcoming project.

Image Credits: Voltron (via X/Voltron)

Bob Koplar, the producer of the movie, recently posted on the official Voltron Instagram page and broke the good news to fans. He expressed his joy at the successful completion of this movie while also promising the fans that it will be the “Voltron experience” fans have been asking for all along.

“Our live-action Voltron film has officially wrapped production, and we’re THRILLED with how it all went. I’ve been with this franchise for years and can proudly say that this WILL be the Voltron experience our fans have been dreaming of.” – Bob Koplar

Following this, Koplar also mentioned that fans will have to wait for the news of the official release date of the Voltron live-action movie starring Henry Cavill, while assuring that it will be worth the wait. His post read-

“There’s been some chatter out there about the plans for the film’s launch and we’d like to assure you, when official plans are set for the film, you will be the first to hear it right here. Stay with us! I promise it’ll be worth the wait.”

Those who are unaware, Voltron is a giant super robot made of five different robots, each piloted by a superhero. Voltron’s aim is to ward off evil alien forces from the face of the universe. The original animated Voltron TV show aired for the first time in September 1984 and lasted for two seasons.

So, with that being said, all we have to do now is keep a keen eye on Voltron’s official Instagram page for the announcement of the movie’s official release date.