‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ Welcomes Back Original Co-Creator Chris Sanders for Script

Stitch in Lilo & Stitch poster
Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures (X/@Disney)
Lio & Stitch live-action adaptation was released earlier this year, and despite all the negativity surrounding Disney’s live-action obsession, the film performed well at the Box office. Everyone loved the cute chemistry between little Lilo and the mischievous alien Stitch. The movie received praise for its heartfelt story from fans and critics alike.

Given the incredible success of the first movie, it’s no wonder that Disney has decided to move forward with Lilo & Stitch 2. And guess what? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has hired Chris Sanders to write the script for the much-awaited sequel.

Lilo and Stitch live-action
Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures (via YouTube/Disney, Screenshot By Aparna Ukil/Beebom)

Disney has not hired a random scriptwriter to pen the story of Lilo & Stitch. For those unacquainted, Chris Sanders is the same person who wrote the script for 2002’s Lilo & Stitch, yes, the OG animated movie that won everyone’s heart.

Apart from this, the American filmmaker, writer, and voice actor also worked on the story of How to Train Your Dragon, The Wild Robot, Mulan, and several other legendary projects. So, it’s understandable why the community is excited that Chris is directly involved in Lilo & Stitch 2’s story.

Also, it’s important to note that even though Chris didn’t work on the story of 2025’s Lilo & Stitch, he was still involved in the project. Interestingly, he was the one who voiced Stitch in the 2025 live-action reboot. And it’s safe to assume that the filmmaker will reprise his role in the sequel movie as well.

The sequel will feature a brand-new story, so there’s obviously some risk involved. And well, there’s no other winter in the industry who can understand the essence of the story better than Chris. So, Disney is definitely playing it smart and safe with the sequel.

