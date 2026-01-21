Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 Release Time & Date (Countdown Timer)

It’s been two weeks since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 debuted with its mind-blowing episodes on Crunchyroll and Netflix for the global fandom, and the reception has been unreal. The visuals are again top-notch, and the animation has taken an extraordinary leap moving forward. Beyond that, what has attracted fans so far is the new season’s dark, more mature tone. So, it’s obvious now that three episodes are out, fans are intrigued about the further installment. Well, here, we reveal the for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 release time and date.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 will be released on January 22, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT. Fans residing in other time zones may check out the release time schedule if you are wondering when does JJK episodes come out:

What to Expect From JJK Season 3 Episode 4?

The three episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 laid the foundation for the Culling Game, but the preview released for Episode 4 reveals that now the stakes will get higher. Maki will take the center stage in the next episode, and we will get to witness more of the Zenin Clan. Finally, the anime-only fans are about to experience the craziest fight in the history of JJK on their screens. Maki Zenin will be seen going toe-to-toe against her entire clan, showcasing her powers like never before.