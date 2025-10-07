Gachiakuta Second Cour Trailer Is Here; Get Ready for The Cleaners vs The Raiders!

The most-awaited anime adaptation of Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta finally premiered in the Summer 2025 anime season. Gachiakuta’s debut season is still going strong, even in the Fall 2025 anime season, as the first season is listed for a total of 24 episodes, and it wrapped up its Cour 1 with episode 13 last weekend. If you are wondering there is a break between the two cours, and when will the second cour of Gachiakuta begin? The anime production staff has released a brand new trailer for Gachiakuta Cour 2 today to give us a sneak peek at what’s in store for Rudo and his new Cleaner friends.

Fortunately, there is no break between the two cours, and Gachiakuta’s 2nd cour is confirmed to air this weekend on October 12, 2025. A new trailer has also been released to tease the highly anticipated battle between The Cleaners vs. The Raiders in Cour 2, which you can watch in the X post below:

The first Cour of Gachiakuta successfully covered up to The Lady of the Penta arc (until chapter 43). Now, Gachiakuta Cour 2 will begin adapting one of the best arcs in the series, the Trash Storm arc. The second cour will also come with a new opening song titled “Let’s Just Crash” by Mori Calliope.

The second cour will likely adapt the Trash Storm completely, and the first season will end with teasing the Heritage Mural and Information Broker arcs. That said, are you ready to watch the ultimate gach-showdown between the Cleaners and the Raiders? Let us know in the comments below.