Frieren Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

Frieren, the supreme mage, made her debut in 2023 and immediately soared high to become the highest-rated anime of all time on MAL. After two years of waiting, Frieren and her party are returning with a second season in 2026. As Frieren’s journey to Aureole is far from over, we still have many adventures and detours ahead of us. Discover the exact release date and time of Frieren Season 2 Episode 1 for your region here in our guide.

Episode 1 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is slated to premiere on January 16, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT (or 10:00 PM ET). The anime staff has confirmed that new episodes of Frieren season 2 will air every Friday from now on.

In addition, here are the official release times for some of the main regions:

Release time in the US: 7:00 AM PT (or 10:00 PM ET) on January 16, 2026

7:00 AM PT (or 10:00 PM ET) on January 16, 2026 Release time in the UK: 4:00 PM BST on January 16, 2026

4:00 PM BST on January 16, 2026 Release time in Australia: 1:00 AM AEST on January 17, 2026

1:00 AM AEST on January 17, 2026 Release time in the Philippines: 11:00 PM PHT on January 16, 2026

11:00 PM PHT on January 16, 2026 Release time in India: 08:30 PM IST on January 16, 2026

Frieren Season 2 Episode 1 Countdown Timer

In case you cannot find out the exact release time for your region above, feel free to use our countdown timer here to track the release of Frieren Season 2 episode 1:

Frieren Season 2 Episode 1 Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The first episode of Frieren Season 2 is available to stream now on Crunchyroll!

What to Expect From Frieren Season 2 Episode 1?

The first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End concluded on the First-Class Mage Exam arc, where Fern finally earned her first-class mage certification at the end. Now, Frieren’s party is free to continue her journey to Aureole. Thus, the party will resume their quest to reach the northern end of their continent starting season 2.

Image Credit: Madhouse Studios (via X/@Anime_Frieren)

In the first episode of Frieren Season 2, Frieren and her party unexpectedly drop into a magic-nullifying crystal cave. They have to face some new enemies and dangers to make it out of this cave alive. So, the second season of Frieren is off to a thrilling start.

The latest episodes of Frieren: Season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. That said, share your predictions for the first episode of Frieren season 2 in the comments below.