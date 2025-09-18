Fortnite September 18 Update 37.30 Patch Notes: Delulu LTM, Birthday Event, and More

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is inching closer towards its midpoint as yet another patch has now arrived. The update comes a day later than scheduled and brings some much-awaited content in the game. The previous patch 37.20 added game files for the Megazord mythic and quests for players to unlock the Megazord skins in the Battle Pass. However, it’s this patch where you’ll finally be able to unlock the skin and use the mythic item on the island.

Not just that, Fortnite’s 8th Birthday is inching closer, and a new Delulu LTM is arriving with it, which grants players numerous free rewards. Here are the full patch notes that talk about everything that’s added in today’s Fortnite update.

Megazord is Unleashed

With the latest Fortnite update, both the Megazord pages are unlocked in the Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass. Players can now complete Megazord Quests in Battle Royale or Zero Build and unlock the items across both pages.

The second Megazord style has also been revealed, and Battle Pass owners can unlock all the items related to the collab effective immediately. Furthermore, players will get a Megazord medallion during a BR or Zero Build match, where the first player to collect it will transform into the giant mech and will be able to use their abilities to annihilate their enemies.

The collab has also brought a Power Rangers Blade Blaster mythic weapon that you’ll be able to purchase from Power Rangers NPCs on the island and gold Exchange markets in this season’s POIs. As of now, only the Green Ranger has the item equipped.

Fortnite Delulu LTM Arrives

Fortnite’s much-awaited Delulu LTM finally goes live today, but only for creators as part of early access. However, the mode will be available for everyone starting tomorrow, and since it’s a weekend-only mode, players will only be able to play it on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Furthermore, if you win a match in Delulu mode, you’ll get a free Victory Umbrella, yet another cosmetic to add to your locker and show off your collection. If you’d like to know more about Delulu, check out the full info right here.

Fortnite’s 8th Birthday Celebrations and Rewards

It’s September, and Fortnite’s birthday is on the horizon. So to celebrate the festivities, Epic has added some birthday decor to the island and added quests for players to unlock free birthday-themed cosmetics.

As always, a Presents item will also be added to the gameplay, alongside a Cake consumable item that players will be able to find across major POIs on the map.

Daft Punk Live Event

Another major news is the upcoming Daft Punk event, which is now confirmed by dataminers, thanks to the monolith stages that have suggested the duo’s collab with Fortnite. The first monolith stage is now live on the island, with a date of 09/27, which means September 27 hovering above the structure.

As the date inches closer, the monolith will open a portal that will transport players into a different reality where the Daft Punk concert will take place. Coming to the collab, players will be able to get two skin bundles, an emote, an emoticon, two sprays, two loading screens, and one banner during the event.

Leaked Skins and Upcoming Collabs

Alongside the usual content, dataminers have also found files for future collabs coming to the game. Among those, the Jason Voorhees medallion’s first look has been revealed, and it looks like players will indeed get it in the BR mode as a gameplay item.

October’s Crew Pack was revealed as well and it features a stunning female skin with multiple selectable styles that only subscribers will be able to unlock for free.

Furthermore, a Sonic collab, a Doc Ock Collab, and a Scooby Doo collab have also been leaked, with each character getting their own skins. Companions have also been confirmed by dataminers as their names were found in the game files. The Companions are called Looper’s Best Friend, All Bark-nana, No Bite-nana, Guard Dog, Tiny Carnivore, and Wrinkly Wagger.

Finally, Doja Cat has teased a Fortnite Icon skin in her recent stream, which means she could possibly take over the Festival mode as the next featured artist.

What do you think about the latest Fortnite update? Let us know in the comments below!