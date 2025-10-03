Fisch Lost Jungle Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- The Lost Jungle update launches in Fisch on October 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT.
- New features include the Lost Jungle, quests, rods, and a bestiary, along with a Black Market.
- Fisch Admin Abuse Events will start before the update goes live, with free codes, rewards, and surprises.
Last week, a little jungle appeared out of nowhere in Fisch. Well, it seems that the small jungle is ready to become a full-fledged island, complete with some fresh content coming this week. It will bring a new region for an exclusive bestiary, new rods, and a rumored shop for tricky trades. So, if you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Fisch Lost Jungle Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.
Fisch Lost Jungle Update Release Time
The Fisch Lost Jungle update is set to go live on October 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. Last week, it was just a small addition to the Jungle Adventurer quest in Fisch, which introduced players to the Jungle’s Echo area. However, before the minor update, the developers already announced that the update this week will be a major one.
Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.
Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Lost Jungle update across all major regions.
- US (East): October 4 at 12:00 PM EDT
- Brazil: October 4 at 1:00 PM BRT
- Europe: October 4 at 6:00 PM CET
- Russia: October 4 at 7:00 PM MSK
- India: October 4 at 9:30 PM IST
- Philippines: October 5 at 12:00 AM Manila Time
- China: October 5 at 12:00 AM CST
- Japan: October 5 at 1:00 AM JST
- Australia: October 5 at 2:00 AM AEDT
- New Zealand: October 5 at 4:00 AM NZDT
Fisch Lost Jungle Update Countdown Timer
Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Lost Jungle Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.
The Lost Jungle update is now live!
What to Expect from Fisch Lost Jungle Update?
- New Lost Jungle area
- Black Market
- New Rods and Bestiary
- New Quests
- Admin Abuse Events
While Fisch developers are always tight-lipped about the next updates, certain leaks help us understand what is in their content bag. The Lost Jungle update, however, is easier to understand as we have already got to experienced the island in the previous map. This update will extend the Jungle’s Echo with a new area.
One of the major rumors going around for the update is the Black Market. Players can expect the new market in the Lost Jungle region in Fisch. Moreover, there will be multiple quests, including the ones to complete the latest bestiary. Which means players will have the chance to get the new rods.
Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.
So, will you dive straight into the Lost Jungle, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.