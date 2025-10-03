Fisch Lost Jungle Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Last week, a little jungle appeared out of nowhere in Fisch. Well, it seems that the small jungle is ready to become a full-fledged island, complete with some fresh content coming this week. It will bring a new region for an exclusive bestiary, new rods, and a rumored shop for tricky trades. So, if you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Fisch Lost Jungle Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch Lost Jungle update is set to go live on October 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. Last week, it was just a small addition to the Jungle Adventurer quest in Fisch, which introduced players to the Jungle’s Echo area. However, before the minor update, the developers already announced that the update this week will be a major one.

Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Lost Jungle update across all major regions.

US (East) : October 4 at 12:00 PM EDT

: October 4 at 12:00 PM EDT Brazil : October 4 at 1:00 PM BRT

: October 4 at 1:00 PM BRT Europe : October 4 at 6:00 PM CET

: October 4 at 6:00 PM CET Russia : October 4 at 7:00 PM MSK

: October 4 at 7:00 PM MSK India : October 4 at 9:30 PM IST

: October 4 at 9:30 PM IST Philippines : October 5 at 12:00 AM Manila Time

: October 5 at 12:00 AM Manila Time China : October 5 at 12:00 AM CST

: October 5 at 12:00 AM CST Japan : October 5 at 1:00 AM JST

: October 5 at 1:00 AM JST Australia : October 5 at 2:00 AM AEDT

: October 5 at 2:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: October 5 at 4:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Lost Jungle Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

Fisch Lost Jungle Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Lost Jungle update is now live!

New Lost Jungle area

Black Market

New Rods and Bestiary

New Quests

Admin Abuse Events

While Fisch developers are always tight-lipped about the next updates, certain leaks help us understand what is in their content bag. The Lost Jungle update, however, is easier to understand as we have already got to experienced the island in the previous map. This update will extend the Jungle’s Echo with a new area.

One of the major rumors going around for the update is the Black Market. Players can expect the new market in the Lost Jungle region in Fisch. Moreover, there will be multiple quests, including the ones to complete the latest bestiary. Which means players will have the chance to get the new rods.

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.

So, will you dive straight into the Lost Jungle, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.