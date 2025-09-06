Fede Álvarez Confirms He Will Not Direct ‘Alien: Romulus’ Sequel

Alien: Romulus was an amazing addition to the critically acclaimed franchise, and we hope the sequel will be even better. However, the catch here is that the one to direct the 2024 film is not returning as a director for the second one.

Alien: Romulus, released in 2024, became one of the greatest hits of the year, so it’s obvious the creators instantly renewed the movie for a sequel. While fans await the second film, the original director, Fede Álvarez has confirmed that he will not direct ‘Alien: Romulus’ sequel; instead, he is in the hunt for a new director.

In an exclusive interview with Too Fab at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Fede Álvarez confirmed that he will not be behind the camera this time; instead, he will co-produce the film with Ridley Scott and has also contributed to the film’s script.

“We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel to Romulus. But I’m gonna pass the torch on this one as director.”- Fede Álvarez

The director also stated that this is what has happened with the other films of the franchise. Filmmakers, except Ridley Scott, have come and gone, passing on the responsibility to other filmmakers who showed the courage to handle the massive projects.

While chatting with Too Fab, he also revealed that he and his co-writer have been discussing a personal original project for a while. Now, finally, they are all set to proceed with the project. He didn’t reveal major details about it, though.

With the strong performances, intense storytelling, and all the gore, Alien: Romulus gained widespread appreciation. Additionally, the strong word of mouth also fueled its momentum. So, now it would be intriguing to see how things unfold for the sequel. Will it be able to captivate the fandom, or will it be an unforgettable experience like many other sequel projects out there?