Fallout Season 2 Finally Gets a Release Date Along With New Trailer

Based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise, Fallout Season 1 aired on Amazon Prime in 2024. Since then, every fan has grown anxious to watch the aftermath of the events that occurred in the final episode. Well, here’s some good news for fans of the Fallout series— Season 2 is on the horizon, and we finally have a concrete release date.

The Fallout Season 2 will arrive on Amazon Prime on December 17, 2025, with the first episode. The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly release schedule, keeping the television series on air until February 4, 2026. We don’t have the titles of the episodes yet, though.

Fallout Season 2 cast includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Johnny Pemberton, Zach Cherry, Rodrigo Luzzi, Justin Theroux, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

The first trailer of Fallout Season 2 is also out, and it hints at the arrival of Robert House, who appeared in a flashback in the pilot season. Ghoul and Lucy navigate through the Wasteland to reach Las Vegas. On the way, Ghoul tells Lucy about how it all started. We also get to know why the nuclear bombs were dropped. In the end, Lucy realized that the people she loved were actually responsible for the end of the world. However, the second season will shed more light on the true motivations of these people that compelled them to take countless lives.

So, let’s buckle up as something really massive is coming our way. If you don’t have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, get one now. Additionally, those who want to revisit the events of the first season should do so without any further delay.