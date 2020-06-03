Social media giant, Facebook, is bringing a new feature to make it easier for users to delete old posts. The new ‘Manage Activity’ feature will allow users to delete their posts in bulk or one-by-one.

Facebook says the feature will allow users to filter their posts as well. This will allow you to quickly find posts you want to delete. You can use filters like a range of dates, or specific people. Clearly, the company wants to make it easier to get rid of old embarrassing posts, or posts about an ex.

With the new feature, Facebook wants to help users maintain their account to reflect the kind of person they are now. The feature is meant “to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today” says the company.

With the new feature, you will be able to move posts you don’t want on your profile to the trash. These will be removed from public viewing immediately. However, they will only be permanently deleted after 30 days. If needed, you can manually delete them before the 30 day grace period as well.

The feature is available now on Facebook Lite, and is also rolling out on Facebook’s mobile apps right now. While I have it on the Facebook app on my iPhone, it’s possible that you may have to wait for a bit before it becomes available to you.