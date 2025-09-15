F1: The Movie Sequel Is Closer to Be a Reality, Reveals Tim Cook at Emmys 2025

Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, made its way to the big screen with the release of F1 The Movie. It not only made its mark but also left a long-lasting impression on what a motorsport movie should look like. Now, considering the chart-breaking success of this flick, it’s only natural for fans to ask for a sequel, and it seems like the fans are in luck since Tim Cook himself said something that makes it look like F1 The Movie is closer to getting a sequel, and here’s everything you should know about it.

Tim Cook appeared for the Emmys 2025 Awards, where Variety asked him if there were any chances for us to see a sequel to F1 in the coming years. To this, Cook replied that this sequel is indeed a topic of conversation and elaborated on how the movie has truly made its impression on everyone and how proud they are of the cast. In his statement regarding F1 The Movie’s sequel, Tim Cook said-

“It’s definitely something that’s being talked about; It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us, we’re so proud of it.”

Other than this, he also appreciated the actors involved in the creation of F1 and especially mentioned the phenomenal job done by Brad Pitt in this movie. So, with that being said, it looks like the enthusiasm displayed by Cook could point us to a much-awaited sequel sooner or later. Now all we have to do is wait and see what direction the man in the chair decides to take.