Elle Fanning Says Playing Two Wayland-Yutani Androids in Predator Badlands Was Easy Because of This Reason

Predator Badlands is closing in on its release, and right before it does, we have an interesting update from none other than Elle Fanning, the second lead of the upcoming movie. We all know she will appear as a Wayland-Yutani android, but her role is not limited to being the Predator’s unusual companion. Elle Fanning will be appearing in a double role in Predator: Badlands, and here, find out what she had to say about it.

What Does Elle Fanning Have to Say About Playing Two Different Androids?

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox (via YouTube/20th Century Fox, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

A red carpet event for Predator: Badlands took place on November 3, 2025, with the cast and other members of the production in attendance. Discussing Film was able to get hold of Elle Fanning and ask her a few questions about her playing two different Wayland-Yutani androids.

Initially, she will appear as Thia, a partly damaged android who becomes a companion to the Predator, and then, she will appear as Tessa, another Wayland-Yutani android.

Elle Fanning responded to the question by saying that it was relatively easier for her to play two different characters in the same movie because she never shot scenes for both of them on the same day. In her comment, she said-

“I was never playing both on the same day so I did have time to focus on each character, Dan Trachtenberg helped and made it fun!”

Looking at her enthusiasm for her work in the movie, it appears that they have put a lot of effort into the movie, and since this is technically a revival of the Predator franchise, I am quite excited to watch Predator: Badlands in theaters as it releases on November 7, 2025.

The appearance of Wayland-Yutani androids in Predator Badlands confirms that the movie is connected to the Alien franchise, and the trailer also confirms a crossover between the two franchises.