The protests to end systematic racism are raging across the globe and if you are wondering how you can join along, there’s yet another way to do so. Itch.io has a new bundle of indie games that you can get right now. The ‘Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality’ is now available on Itch.io. It comprises of over 700 indie games is available for a minimum donation of $5.

The bundle includes popular and critically acclaimed indie games such as Oxenfree, Night in the Woods, Overland, Super Hexagon, Wide Ocean Big Jacket, Glittermitten Grove, Catlateral Damage, Quadrilateral Cowboy, and others. If you buy these games individually, you will shell out almost $3,500. So, you should definitely get the bundle right away.

Bear in mind that the $5 donation required is the minimum you can donate. If possible, you should donate more than that amount. In fact, even if you donate a lot more than the $5 minimum, you will still be saving a considerably large amount of money while helping the fight against racial discrimination in the world.

As of this writing, the bundle has raised $2.3 million already. The money raised by itch.io will be donated equally between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Community Bail Fund.

Apart from that, if you are looking for more ways to help the movement, you should head over to this link. If you are a developer looking to add your project to the bundle, you can contact itch.io using this link.

The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality will be available till 15th June, so hurry up.

Buy the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality ($5 minimum)